GOP election official tells legislators no 'credible evidence of large-scale voter fraud' during November election
Dean Knudson, a GOP election official, said he had ‘not seen credible evidence of large-scale voter fraud” in Wisconsin during November election.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Pilot killed in Upper Peninsula crashed identified as decorated combat veteran
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 11, 2020 at 8:36 PM
The Air National Guard pilot who died in a plane crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been identified as Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37.
-
Another Wisconsin election where a lack of legislative competition and safe GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 11, 2020 at 8:28 PM
The GOP retained big legislative majorities despite losing the presidential contest in Wisconsin. The explanation is not ticket-splitting, but a very Republican-friendly map
-
Trump lawsuit in Wisconsin is thrown out in a fifth adverse ruling for the president in a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 11, 2020 at 8:27 PM
A state judge concluded Wisconsin's election was conducted properly Friday, dealing President Donald Trump and his allies their fifth legal defeat in a little over a week.
-
What we know so far about Wisconsin's plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 11, 2020 at 8:19 PM
Who will get the vaccines first, when will they arrive and how will they be distributed? Here's what we know about Wisconsin's plan.
-
Green Bay needs an indoor youth sports complex to draw and host more tournaments, study...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 11, 2020 at 7:52 PM
No one has proposed a specific project, but the report for the Visitors Bureau says a new facility would draw big games and big money.
-
-
Former Manitowoc cheer coach sentenced to more than 7 years in state prison for child sex...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on December 11, 2020 at 7:38 PM
Eric Fisher, a former cheer coach, has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in state prison after attempting to have sex with a 15-year-old.
-
Koebernick, Ronald Lee Age 78 of Wilton
by WRJC WebMaster on December 11, 2020 at 7:13 PM
-
Brewers, Dodgers Complete Knebel Trade
by Bill Scott on December 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford from the Los Angeles Dodgers as the player to be named to complete the December 2 trade for right-handed reliever Corey Knebel. The Nicaraguan native has gone 33-26 with a 3.22 ERA […]
