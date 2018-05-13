GOP convention delegates nominate Vukmir

Wisconsin Republicans have endorsed a U.S. Senate candidate. Delegates at the party’s weekend convention in Milwaukee heard from both candidates prior to casting their endorsement ballots. State Senator Leah Vukmir, and Kevin Nicholson, the self-described “outsider” who’s a former Marine — and a former Democrat Vukmir carried the day with delegates, getting 73 percent of […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.