GOP bills restricting Evers and Kaul to be voted on

Legislation that would curtail the powers of the offices of governor and attorney general in Wisconsin are up for Senate and Assembly votes in a lame duck extraordinary session today, after an hours long and often raucous public hearing at the Capitol. As Republicans move to push through a sweeping set of restrictions on the […]

