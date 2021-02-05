GOP-authored COVID-19 relief package passes Senate, is immediately vetoed by Governor Evers

A Republican-authored COVID-19 relief package has ended a month-long trip through the Legislature with the Governor’s veto. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu urged Governor Evers to sign the legislation after it passed the Senate on Friday. “The governor needs to sign this bill. This bill is vitally important for the state of Wisconsin. Do you […]

