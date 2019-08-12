Good Samaritans Keep Hit and Run Driver from Fleeing in Mauston

A Mauston woman is facing her 5th Offense OWI after good Samaritans kept her at bay until authorities arrived. On August 8th authorities reported to Grove Street in Mauston for a report of a hit and run. Witnesses had observed 38 year old Ann Hoffman strike a parked vehicle on West Avenue with her minivan. Witnesses were able to keep Hoffman at the location until authorities arrived. Hoffman told authorities she had missed the corner. They could detect a strong odor of alcohol coming from Hoffman. She told authorities she did drink but not a lot. A field sobriety test was conducted and authorities observed clues of impairment. Hoffman blew a PBT of .267. A legal blood draw was also conducted on Hoffman.

