Good, Robert H. Age 81 of Friendship
Roger H. Good, 81, of Friendship Wisconsin was received into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on September 23, 2019, in Naples, Florida.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Tuscany Villa of Naples. A memorial will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.
Roger was born on December 27th, 1937, in Madison, Wisconsin to Hanna Osmundsen and Harold Good. He grew up in Madison, graduated from East High School and attended Madison Business College. Roger married Elizabeth “Betty” Schey on May 2, 1959. They had a beautiful and loving life together for over 53 years. Their devotion to one another will be carried in the hearts of their children and their children’s families forever.
Lasting friendships were built throughout Wisconsin while Roger worked for GTE. Roger cherished time spent and memories made with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Recently he was delighted to participate in the Honor Flight in Washington D.C., being honored as a former Marine. Roger enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, cars, hamburger joints, traveling, and snow-birding to Bonita Springs, FL.
The past 3 years Roger was blessed to have found love and companionship with Barbara, his special friend.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Tuscany Villa and Manor Care-Lely Palms in Naples, Florida for their compassionate care.
May memories of Roger be a blessing to all.
Roger was proceeded in death by his wife Betty in 2012; parents, Harold and Hanna Good; sister, Joyce Guilluame; and in-laws, Ignatious and Frances Schey.
Survivors:
Son: Jeff (Jane) Good
Son: Gregg (Patti) Good
Daughter: Dawn (Larry) Adler
Grandchildren: Megan (Justin) Dwyer, Jonathan (Jamie) Good, Kayla (Mike) Bain, Andrew (Bethany) Good, Thomas (Kelly) Good, Tucker (Samantha) Good, Tyler (Kelsey) Adler
Great-Grandchildren: Norah, Max, Delilah, Arlo, Emerson, Stella, Lucy, Henry, Abigail, Carter
Brother-In-Law: Art Guilluame and family
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Parish Nursing
Hope Lutheran Church
25999 Old 41 Rd
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Source: WRJC.com
