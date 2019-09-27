Good, Robert H. Age 81 of Friendship

Roger H. Good, 81, of Friendship Wisconsin was received into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on September 23, 2019, in Naples, Florida.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Tuscany Villa of Naples. A memorial will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.

Roger was born on December 27th, 1937, in Madison, Wisconsin to Hanna Osmundsen and Harold Good. He grew up in Madison, graduated from East High School and attended Madison Business College. Roger married Elizabeth “Betty” Schey on May 2, 1959. They had a beautiful and loving life together for over 53 years. Their devotion to one another will be carried in the hearts of their children and their children’s families forever.

Lasting friendships were built throughout Wisconsin while Roger worked for GTE. Roger cherished time spent and memories made with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Recently he was delighted to participate in the Honor Flight in Washington D.C., being honored as a former Marine. Roger enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, cars, hamburger joints, traveling, and snow-birding to Bonita Springs, FL.

The past 3 years Roger was blessed to have found love and companionship with Barbara, his special friend.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Tuscany Villa and Manor Care-Lely Palms in Naples, Florida for their compassionate care.

May memories of Roger be a blessing to all.

Roger was proceeded in death by his wife Betty in 2012; parents, Harold and Hanna Good; sister, Joyce Guilluame; and in-laws, Ignatious and Frances Schey.

Survivors:

Son: Jeff (Jane) Good

Son: Gregg (Patti) Good

Daughter: Dawn (Larry) Adler

Grandchildren: Megan (Justin) Dwyer, Jonathan (Jamie) Good, Kayla (Mike) Bain, Andrew (Bethany) Good, Thomas (Kelly) Good, Tucker (Samantha) Good, Tyler (Kelsey) Adler

Great-Grandchildren: Norah, Max, Delilah, Arlo, Emerson, Stella, Lucy, Henry, Abigail, Carter

Brother-In-Law: Art Guilluame and family

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Parish Nursing

Hope Lutheran Church

25999 Old 41 Rd

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

