Good News Bad News Day on COVID19 Front in Juneau County

The Juneau County Health Department reported some good news and some bad news during their Wednesday afternoon report. The bad news is that the county reported its 18th COVID19 related death. The good news is active COVID19 cases dropped in half within the County. Juneau County currently has 68 active cases a drop from 134 reported on Tuesday. There is currently one hospitalization. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,282 cases with 2,006 recoveries. Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston and the New Lisbon Correctional facility have no active cases as of Wednesday.

Source: WRJC.com







