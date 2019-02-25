Goman, Vernice Helen (Parchem) Age 89 of Lyndon Station
Vernice Helen (Parchem) Goman was born on March 31, 1929 to Joseph and Lydia (Chalupnik) Parchem. She attended school in Lyndon Station and Madison Vocational College.
In the late 1940’s she was a bookkeeper at Oscar Mayer and Co. and in the early 1950’s at Fegels Construction Co. In 1949 she married Gerald Goman at Lyndon Station.
Vernice loved her family, animals, flowers and the store, Goman’s Tack Shop.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; a sister, Marie Meyer; a brother, Joseph Parchem and husband, Gerald.
Survivors are her two sons, Bryce (Deborah) and Ger (Rose) and a grandson, Tom.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in La Valle, with Father Sanctus Ibe officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, rural Mauston. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Juneau County Humane Society.
Source: WRJC.com
