Gollmar, Jon Edward Age 87 of New Lisbon

Jon Edward Gollmar age 87 of New Lisbon, WI. passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024 after a brief illness. He was born in Baraboo, Wisconsin on May 20, 1936. He spent the first 8 years of his life in Baraboo until his family was split up and he and his brother Clark came to live with the Neil Olson family in Kendall. They later moved to New Lisbon where he graduated from high school in 1954.

Jon joined the Navy in March of 1955 and served 4 years on an aircraft carrier between San Diego and Japan. He has kept in touch with many of his shipmates.

In May of 1963 he married Mary Ann Weber in Elroy, Wisconsin. They were married for 60 years.

Jon worked for 30 years at Volk Field and Camp Williams, the last 15 years he worked as an auditor for the USPFO of Wisconsin. He spent 30 years in the Wisconsin Air National Guard attached to the headquarters unit at Truax Field in Madison.

He enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips to North and South Dakota and Canada, and deer hunting with his sons and grandsons along with all the stories that followed over the years. He loved the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. Jon enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, watching westerns, watching the birds on the back porch and most of all his love for his family, he will be missed by all.

Jon was a New Lisbon School Board member for several years. He belonged to the New Lisbon Lions Club and Bethany Lutheran Church for many years.

Jon is survived by his wife Mary Ann of New Lisbon, three sons, Michael (Kathy) of Lodi, Scott (DeAnn) of New Lisbon and Greg (Kristin) of New Lisbon, his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Eric) McRoberts, Jonathan (Briana) Gollmar, Jaime (Justine) Gollmar, Nick (Melissa) Gollmar, Allison Gollmar, Ilea (Joe) Heffler, Robert Heffler, Bryan Heffler and Lucas Heffler. He is also survived by many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, his biological family that consisted of 13 siblings, all still alive except his brother Clark Reigel, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation of Wednesday, February 7, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, and to a visitation at the church on Thursday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. Burial with military honors will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

