Golfer hits partner in the neck with driver at Adams Co. course; putt at issue
An argument over a putt led to an assault with a golf club at an Adams County course and a probe that discovered "a large quantity of marijuana," Rome Police Chief Jason Lauby said Thursday.
Source: WAOW.com
