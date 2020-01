Golf course designer Pete Dye passes

One of the great golf design minds, World Golf Hall of Famer Pete Dye passed away at the age of 94. Dye designed Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits near Kohler. He also designed Florida’s TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship and Kiawah Island in South Carolina, which has hosted both a PGA Championship and […]

