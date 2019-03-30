Goldschmidt powers Cardinals past Brewers

St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt clubbed three home runs on Friday night, leading the Cardinals to a 9-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Goldschmidt entered the game hitting .359 with a 1.114 OPS against the Brewers in his career. He’s a career .407 hitter with a 1.271 OPS in Milwaukee. Freddy Peralta […]

