Golden Eagles Wrestling Goes 1-2 in Home Quad but Remains Perfect in Conference Matches

The Mauston Golden Eagle wrestling team went 1-2 at their home quadrangular. Mauston lost non-conference decisions to West Salem/Bangor 64-6 and Onalaska CoOp 30-27 but won their conference matchup with Westfield 33-28 to remain perfect at 3-0 in South Central Conference action. Dalton Hoehn went 3-0 in the quad picking up a pair of forfeit wins and getting a pin fall victory over West Salem/Bangors Caleb Hemmersbach. Braden Nootbar also had a strong night going 2-1. Mauston will have one more quadrangular before regionals. They will travel to Adams-Friendship next Thursday to take on the Green Devils, Wisconsin Dells, and Wisconsin Rapids.

