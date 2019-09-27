Golden Eagles Volleyball Team Inches Closer to Conference Championship

The Mauston Golden Eagles volleyball team crept closer to a conference championship by defeating Wautoma 3-1 Thursday night. Mauston is now 2 games ahead of both Wautoma and Wisconsin Dells in the South Central Conference standings with just 4 games remaining. Mauston won the sets 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, and 25-17. Mia Quist once again had a big night with 14 kills while Maddy Scully added 11. Emma Incaprero led the team with 21 assists. Matti Wafle had 5 blocks and Anna Kudick had 5 aces for the Golden Eagles who improve to 6-0 in conference and 21-4 overall. There next game will be Tuesday night vs Adams-Friendship at Mauston High School. That game can be heard on Smash Country 92.9 and WRJC.com with pre-match at 6:45 and 7pm.

