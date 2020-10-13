Golden Eagles Volleyball Sweeps Adams-Friendship Can Win Share of Conference With Win over Dells

The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team took one step closer to locking up their 2nd straight conference championship by sweeping the Adams-Friendship Green Devils Monday night by scores of 25-14, 25-12, and 25-16. Mauston got solid performances from Matti Wafle and Maddy Scully in the victory. Mauston improves to 7-1 in South Central Conference play and 9-2 overall. Mauston will have a big time matchup at home against Wisconsin Dells Tuesday with a chance to win at least a share of the conference title. SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com will have all the action for you tonight with pregame at 6:45 and first serve at 7pm.

