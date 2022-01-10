Golden Eagles Turn Back Papermakers in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles defeated the Nekoosa Papermakers Friday night by a score of 69-44 in a South Central Conference Boys Basketball game. The win moved Mauston to 7-4 on the season and 2-1 in conference action. Mauston got a game high 23 points from Adon Saylor. Spenser Lehman added 15 points for the Golden Eagles while Sophomore Brock Massey added 10points. Mauston will have some time off now before traveling to Adams-Friendship on January 14th to battle the Green Devils.

