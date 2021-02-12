Golden Eagles Tear up Papermakers 77-46 in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team also won on senior night hammering Nekoosa 77-46. Mauston shook off a slow start to build a 46-23 halftime lead and extended their lead in the 2nd half. Adon Saylor led the Golden Eagles with 19points, Brock Massey added 16, and Kraig Armstrong added another 15points in the win. Three Mauston seniors were honored before the game, the seniors being Armstrong, Braden Benzine, and Ian Flint. Mauston improves to 10-11 on the season and 6-3 in the South Central Conference. Nekoosa drops to 0-14 and 0-6 in the South Central Conference.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.