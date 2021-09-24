Golden Eagles Sweep Westfield to Remain Undefeated in SCC Volleyball

The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team moved to 4-0 in South Central Conference play by sweeping Westfield 3-0 Thursday night. Mauston defeated the Pioneers 26-16, 25-22, and 25-22. Mauston had to rally late in set three to pull of the sweep. Mia Quist led the Golden Eagles with 13 kills while Erin Cauley had 25 assists for Mauston. Westfield drops to 3-2 in conference play. Mauston hosts rival Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday.

Source: WRJC.com







