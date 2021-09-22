Golden Eagles Sweep Wautoma in SCC Volleyball Action to Remain Perfect in Conference Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles swept Wautoma 3-0 Tuesday night to stay undefeated in South Central Conference play. Mauston rallied back from an early 10-5 deficit in set one to take the set 25-18 Mauston would rally back in set two as well to win 25-22. Mauston would lead from start to finish in the final set taking it 25-20. Mia Quist had 13 kills for the Golden Eagles while Erin Cauley notched 25 assists. Mauston improves to 14-7 on the season and 3-0 in South Central Conference action. Watuoma drops to 3-1 and 11-7 overall. Mauston travels to Westfield Thursday night.

