Golden Eagles Summer Basketball Team Goes 3-1 in Kaukauna

The Mauston Golden Eagles Summer Basketball team went 3-1 this past weekend in a tournament played in Kaukauna. Mauston defeated Freedom, Sheboygan Falls, and Winneconne before falling in a game against Darlington. Cade Hall was named to the All-Tournament Team.

