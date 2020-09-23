Golden Eagles Seniors Wow in Sweep on Westfield on the Volleyball Court
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team got their first win of the season Tuesday night by sweeping the Westfield Pioneers 3-0. Mauston took the sets 25-16, 25-9, and 25-19. Mauston honored their seniors in their home opener. The seniors all performed at a high level. Matti Wafle and Maddy Scully had some monster blocks and kills upfront and solid serves in back. Paige Navis had a solid night at libero. Sadie Eckerman also closed out the first two sets for Mauston while Emma Incaprero set up the Mauston attackers and had the match winning point putting the exclamation point on the senior performances. Sophomore Anna Kudick had a 17 point run at service for Mauston in the 2nd set. Mauston improves to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in the South Central Conference. Westfield drops to 1-1 in the conference. Mauston will travel to Wisconsin Dells Thursday night.
Source: WRJC.com
