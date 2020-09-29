Golden Eagles Power Past Tomah in Girls Volleyball
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball breezed by the Tomah Timberwolves in a non-conference matchup Monday night. Tomah took an early 4-0 nothing lead in the first set before Mauston stormed back to win the set 25-13. The 2nd set was similar as Mauston began slow but finished strong winning it 25-14. Mauston led the 3rd set the entire way taking it 25-16. The Golden Eagles got 10kills and 4blocks from Mia Quist while Emma Incaprero dropped in 20assists and 8 digs. Incaprero also led the team with 16 serving points. Mauston improves to 3-2 on the season. The Timberwolves record drops to 3-3.
Source: WRJC.com
Wisconsin's voter rolls case hinges on Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2020 at 5:27 PM
Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative, sided with liberals at an early stage in a lawsuit over the issue.
Notre Dame Academy, West De Pere School District switch to online-only instruction
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2020 at 5:20 PM
Notre Dame and West De Pere join growing list of school districts switching to online-only instruction.
Leaf it to Packers fans to rake a big green and gold 'G' in their front yard to make...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2020 at 4:51 PM
Charlie and Debi Nitka's front yard on Green Bay's east side gets a lot of smiles from people, thanks to the 20-foot Packers "G" raked in the leaves .
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2020 at 4:25 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
Mauston Joins Growing List of Local Communities to Have Traditional Trick-Or-Treating
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2020 at 4:08 PM
Study for the first time sheds light on prices for specific Wisconsin hospitals
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 29, 2020 at 3:16 PM
A study shows how the prices paid by employers and employees varies among hospitals in the state.
Officer stabbed during arrest of suspect in death of two men in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 29, 2020 at 2:28 PM
Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Clement Street for reported gunshots and found two men dead in an apartment, according to Green Bay police.
Packers LB Kirksey to miss some time
by Bill Scott on September 29, 2020 at 6:59 AM
The Green Bay Packers are expected to be without linebacker Christian Kirksey for at least one game and possibly more after injuring his shoulder in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. ESPN first reported that the injury is not […]
