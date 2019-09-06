Golden Eagles Pass First Conference Test 41-12 Over Adams-Friendship

The Mauston Golden Eagles earned their first win of the season by defeating Adams-Friendship 41-12 Friday night in football action. The Golden Eagles had their way thru the air in the first half as Cade Hall tossed 4 touchdown passes. Two of the Touchdowns went to Jack Leuhman while the other two went to Mason Leuhman. Mauston went into halftime with a 27-6 lead. Mauston opened the 2nd half with a ground pounding drive that was punctuated by a Kraig Armstrong 16 yard touchdown run. Cade Hall capped off the Mauston scoring with a Cade Hall keeper from 1 yard out to put Mauston in front by a score of 41-6. Adams-Friendship scored on a late touchdown run by Isaha Williams against the Golden Eagles reserves. Mauston is now 1-0 in South Central Conference play and 1-2 overall. Adams-Friendship falls to 0-1 in conference play and 0-3 overall. Mauston will host Black River Falls next Friday night.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.