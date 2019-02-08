Golden Eagles Overcome Big Adversity in 73-59 Boys Basketball Victory over Westfield

The Mauston Boys basketball team overcame major adversity Friday night for a 73-59 win on the road over the Westfield Pioneers. Mauston owned a 17 point lead in the beginning of the 2nd half but saw it evaporate all the way down to 5 points after a big charge by Camden Stampfl and the Pioneers. Stampfl had a team high 14 points for Westfield. Cade Hall and Trevor Gallagher helped knock down crucial free throws down the stretch and Mauston was able to hang on for the win. Hall finished with a game high 22 points while Gallagher added 15 and Kyran Fitzgerald chipped in with 14 points. The win improves the Golden Eagles record to 13-4 and 6-2 in South Central Conference play. The Golden Eagles remain on the road Tuesday when they travel to Richland Center to take on the Hornets.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.