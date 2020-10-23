Golden Eagles Overcome Adversity in Volleyball Regional Semi-Final Victory Over Marshall
The Mauston Golden Eagle Volleyball team overcame a lot of adversity Thursday night to advance in the WIAA Division 2 post season. Mauston dropped the first set 25-23. Mauston overcame the slow start to win the 2nd set 25-21. In the third set Mauston again faced adversity losing senior Maddy Scully to an injury. Mauston rallied for their fallen teammate behind strong bench play by Faith Hendrickson, Ameillia Gunther, and Sadie Eckerman to take the 3rd set 25-17 and the 4th set 25-20 to pull of the 3-1 victory over the Marshall Cardinals. Mauston got a big game from seniors Matti Wafle, and Emma Incaprero to lift the Golden Eagles to a WIAA Regional Championship matchup with Madison Edgewood Saturday. That game will be played at Lake Mills high school.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson files statement of candidacy for 2022 Senate race
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 23, 2020 at 2:59 AM
It's the Senate seat held by two-term Republican Ron Johnson, who has not announced if he's running for re-election.
-
Golden Eagles Overcome Adversity in Volleyball Regional Semi-Final Victory Over Marshall
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2020 at 2:53 AM
-
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Volleyball Scores from Thursday 10/22
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2020 at 2:52 AM
-
State’s COVD-19 death toll exceeds 1700
by bhague@wrn.com on October 23, 2020 at 12:48 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 3,413 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total death toll due to the global pandemic to 1,703, as the virus continues to spread essentially […]
-
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 23, 2020 at 12:35 AM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
-
Green Bay police looking for man connected to west side shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 23, 2020 at 12:16 AM
Seanya R. Holliday, 24, shot multiple rounds towards another car around 12:30 p.m. near 9th and Ashland Avenue Wednesday, police said.
-
Coronavirus activity widespread across Wisconsin as state passes 1,700 deaths from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:59 PM
In mid-September, 15 Wisconsin counties met the threshold for "very high" disease activity. On Thursday, 68 of 72 counties met the requirements.
-
UW-Madison to continue hybrid learning next spring, along with expanded COVID-19 testing
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM
UW-Madison officials announced Wednesday that hybrid learning will continue this spring, along with a major expansion in COVID-19 testing capacity.
-
'We don't need to come in': Top Republican says the governor has all he needs to fight...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:15 PM
Sen. Alberta Darling said the governor has all the powers he needs to deal with COVID-19, even as she and other Republicans have gone to court to try to limit his abilities.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.