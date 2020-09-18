Golden Eagles Open Season with Plenty to Improve on in 3-0 Loss to Wautoma in Volleyball Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team showed plenty of rust in their first game falling on the road to Wautoma 3 sets to none. Wautoma took advantage of Mauston errors to roll in the first set 25-10 and had similar success in the 2nd set taking it 25-15. Mauston fought back in the third set taking a 19-16 lead before Wautoma stormed back behind Marquette Volleyball recruit Hattie Bray, to win 25-23. Mauston falls to 0-1 on the season while Wautoma evens their record at 1-1. Mauston will travel to Reedsburg Monday night for a non-conference matchup.

Source: WRJC.com







