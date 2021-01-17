Golden Eagles hold off Red Storm

Koby McEwen made a layup with 27 seconds left and Theo John had a big block in the closing seconds to league the Marquette Golden Eagles to a 73-71 win over St. John’s in Big East action on Saturday. After McEwen’s drive down the left side of the lane, John swatted Vince Cole’s drive. The […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.