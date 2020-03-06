Golden Eagles Hold Off G-E-T Rally to Advance in Post Season Basketball Action
The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team was able to survive and advance in the post season by defeating G-E-T 70-66 Friday night. Mauston built a 15 point halftime lead behind the inside game of Gage Kobylski and Cade Hall. Hall led all scorers with 28 points while Gage added 18 points for Mauston. G-E-T used the hot shooting of Grant Beirne and Sawyer Schmidt to mound a comeback and pull within 69-66 with 2.8 seconds to go. Cade Hall was able to make one of two free throws to seal the victory sending Mauston into the Regional Championship game in Altoona tonight. Ethan Franek added 9 points for the Golden Eagles. Sawyer Schmidt led the Redhawks with 24 points, while Beirne added 21. Mauston improves to 16-7 on the season G-E-T finishes at 13-11.
Source: WRJC.com
