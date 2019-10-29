Golden Eagles have 4 All-Conference Soccer Players for 2019 Season

A handful of Mauston Golden Eagles Soccer players earned all-conference recognitions. Those players included:

1st Team All-Conference Honorees

Roman Martinez

Ethan Franek

Trey Honnold

2nd Team All-Conference Honoree

Adam Klein

Adams-Friendships Seth Goodwin also earned his way on to the 2nd Team All-Conference

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.