Golden Eagles Give Dells 1st Loss of Season in Volleyball Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles! Question who was the first volleyball team to ever defeat Wisconsin Dells on Jack B. Olson Court? That’s right the Mauston Golden Eagles cruised past the Dells 3-0 Thursday night evening up the Golden Eagles record to 2-2 on the season and improving to 2-1 in South Central Conference action. Mauston was rude house guests in the new gymnasium leading from start to finish in the opening set taking it 25-17. The 2nd set was back in forth and tied at 16 all before the Golden Eagles finished on a 9-2 run to take the 2nd set 25-18. Matti Wafle dominated the first half of the 3rd set as the Golden Eagles build an early lead and hung on 25-22 to complete the Sweep. Wisconsin Dells drops to 3-1 on the season and 3-1 in South Central Conference action. Mauston (knock on wood) will travel to Tomah Monday for a non-conference game.

