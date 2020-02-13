Golden Eagles Fall to La Crosse Logan on Senior Night

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team was defeated by La Crosse Logan Thursday night. Logan pulled away midway thru the 2nd half for a 71-60 victory. Mauston was led by Cade Hall who had 23 points and Adon Saylor put in 15points. Josh Eckerman knocked down a late three pointer to give Mauston fans something to cheer about late in the game. Jacksun Hamilton led the Rangers with 24points. Logan improves to 4-14 on the season Mauston falls to 12-6. Mauston will travel to G-E-T Saturday night. Before the game Mauston honored its large senior class that includes players Brennan Brounacker, Josh Eckerman, Ethan Franek, Gavin Gray, Cade Hall, Trey Honnold, Gage Kobylski, Wyatt Massey, Isaac Saylor, Jonathan Vercimak, and team manager Ana Turner.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.