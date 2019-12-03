Golden Eagles Fall to Bluegolds 48-45 in Season Opener

Despite 30 points from Cade Hall the Mauston Golden Eagles fell in their season opener 48-45 to the La Crosse Aquinas Bluegolds. Mauston struggled offensively in the first half scoring just 17 points, Aquinas was able to build a 30-20 lead thru the first few minutes of the second half. Mauston answered with a 17-0 run to grab a 37-30 lead but this time Aquinas chipped away at the lead and used a Quinn Miskowski three pointer to tie the game at 44 a piece with a 1:37 to go. Aquinas was able to use free throw shooting to get the win at 47-44. Miskowski led the Bluegolds with 16 points. Mauston will look for their first win of the season Thursday night when they host West Salem.

