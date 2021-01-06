Golden Eagles End Losing Skid Defeat Reedsburg 62-58

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team ended a 6 game losing streak by knocking off Reedsburg 62-58 Tuesday night. The Golden Eagles led by 10 at halftime after a Kraig Armstrong buzzer beating three pointer, but the Beavers got hot from beyond the arc in the 2nd half. Zach Bestor got hot from down town on the way to a game high 27 point for the Beaver. Reedsburg took a 4 point lead at one point before the Golden Eagles rallied behind Adon Saylor who came back into the rotation to lead Mauston with 17 points. Brock Massey added 11 for the Golden Eagles and also clinched the game by nailing a pair of free throws with 2 seconds left on the clock. Mauston improve to 4-6 on the season while Reedsburg falls to 1-8. The Golden Eagles host Wisconsin Dells on Friday.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.