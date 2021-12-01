Golden Eagles Down Sparta 73-49 in High School Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles soared by Sparta 73-49 Tuesday night in High School Boys Basketball. Mauston got a game high 23 points from Adon Saylor, Brock Massey scored 21 points, while Spenser Lehman added 12 points. The Golden Eagles ended the first half on a 14-5 run to help pull away from the Spartans. The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 on the season and will travel to Westby Thursday night a game you can hear on Smash Country 92.9FM and WRJC.com Sparta drops to 0-3 on the season and will travel to Adams-Friendship Thursday night.

