Golden Eagles Cruise to Sweep of Adams-Friendship in SCC Volleyball Action

The Mauston Golden Eagle Volleyball team moved to 2-0 in South Central Conference play last night, making quick work of Adams-Friendship 3-0. Mauston won the sets 25-14, 25-9, and 25-7. Mia Quist had 10 kills while Anna Kudick added 8. Emma Incaprero had 25 assists and 6 aces. Sam Thrasher led the team with digs at 13. Mauston is now 13-3 overall on the season. Their next home match is Tuesday (September 17th) vs Westfield.

