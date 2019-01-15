Golden Eagles Continue Hot Streak by Downing Reedsburg 75-61
The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team kept their hot play going by defeating the Reedsburg Beavers 75-61 Tuesday night. Mauston built an early 19-10 lead but the Beavers battled all the way back to lead it 27-26 late in the first half. Mauston ended the half on a 6-0 run that included a Kyran Fitzgerald buzzer beater bank in from the mid post, to take a 32-27 halftime lead. The Golden Eagles extended the lead to double figures in the second half and never let Reedsburg get any closer to 10 points. Joe Bauer filled up the stat sheet finishing with 22 points 11 assists and 7 rebounds. Kyran Fitzgerald had 20 points, while Cade Hall had 17 and Trevor Gallagher had 10. The Golden Eagles are now 9-2 on the season. Next up is a trip to Wisconsin Dells in a battle of teams still perfect in the South Central Conference. Mauston is looking for its first win in 25 years in the Water Park Capital of the World.
Source: WRJC.com
