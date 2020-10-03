Golden Eagles Come From Behind to Defeat Wautoma in Old School Gridiron Matchup

On a chilly October night the Mauston Golden Eagles won an old school battle over the Wautoma Hornets 12-7 in come from behind fashion. Both teams relied heavily on the running attack on a crisp autumn night. Wautoma got the first score of the game as they march right down the field and scored on a 5 yard touchdown run by Garrett Burt. Mauston would find success running the ball to the edges but were kept out of the end zone in the first half and trailed 7-0 at the break. It was Mauston scoring on its opening possession to begin the 2nd half as Mauston marched down the field and scored on a 6 yard touchdown run by Jack Luehman. The two point tried failed and Mauston still trailed 7-6 heading to the 4th quarter. Mauston rode Kraig Armstrong all night long and he rewarded them by giving the Golden Eagles the go ahead score midway thru the 4th quarter from 4 yards out. The conversion again failed and Mauston clung to a 12-7 lead. Mauston’s defense which played stellar the entire game was able to stop Wautoma multiple times on 4th and 1s. Kraig Armstrong unofficially had 238yards on 38 carries for the Golden Eagles running behind a strong offensive line made up of Ryle Kobylski, Noah Kratochvil, Sterling Wilke, Aiden Zufall, and Josh Bell. Mauston improves to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in South Central Conference play. Wautoma drops to 0-1. Mauston is scheduled to host La Crosse Aquinas next Friday night.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.