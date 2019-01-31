Golden Eagles Boys Basketball Team Pounds Black River 80-42

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team ended a 2 game skid by cruising by the Black River Falls Tigers 80-42 Thursday night. The Golden Eagles led 54-24 at the half and spent much of the 2nd half using a running clock over the Tigers. Joe Bauer had 21 points to lead the Golden Eagles in scoring. Trevor Gallagher added 17 points, while Cade Hall had 14 and Kyran Fitzgerald added 12 points for Mauston. The win improves the Golden Eagles to 10-4 overall on the season. The Golden Eagles have a quick turnaround as they as they travel to Viroqua to take on the Blackhawks (Friday) Tonight.

