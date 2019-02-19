Golden Eagles Boys Basketball Rallies for 72-68 Road Win Over West Salem

The Mauston Golden Eagles rallied once again down the stretch this time to defeat the West Salem Panthers 72-68 on the road last night. The Panthers Malachi Athnos scored 3 of his game high 32 points at the buzzer of the first half to give the Panthers a 38-35 lead at the break. The Panthers were able to extend their lead to as many as 6 in the second half but the Golden Eagles rallied late behind Cade Hall, Trevor Gallagher, Kyran Fitzgerald, and Owen Kattenbraker. Gallagher had a team high 20 points, Hall had 19, Fitzgerald 15, and Kattenbraker 8 points. The Golden Eagle improved to 15-4 on the season and will most likely see West Salem again next Friday in a regional semi-final game.

