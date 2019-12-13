Golden Eagles Blast Wautoma Behind Complete Team Effort in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team opened up conference play in style hammering Wautoma 83-56 in Wautoma. Mauston erased a pair of early 5 point deficits by going on an 11-1 in the first half and never looking back. Mauston led 43-30 at the half and quickly built that lead up to 20 in the early minutes of the 2nd half. Cade Hall again led the Golden Eagles with 21 points, but this game he had plenty of help. Adon Saylor scored a career high 19 points, Gage Kobylski added 16points and Ethan Franek had 9 points off the bench for Mauston. Mauston also got big minutes off the bench from Brayden Benzine who had 6 points. Ten different players record points for Mauston. The Golden Eagles return to the court tomorrow night with a matchup with the Tomah Timberwolves. Mauston is now 1-0 in the South Central Conference and 2-2 overall, Wautoma drops to 0-1 in conference and 4-1 overall.

