Golden Eagles Blast River Valley 82-46 in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles blew by the River Valley Blackhawks 82-46 Tuesday night behind a huge 25 point game from Kyran Fitzgerald. Mauston was able to pull away from the Blackhawks midway thru the first half after a big 3 point play by Owen Kattenbraker. The Golden Eagles led 45-28 and continued their success in the 2nd half. Cade Hall added 18 points, Trevor Gallagher chipped in with 13 in the victory. The Golden Eagles improve to 7-2 on the season. Mauston will remain home when they host Nekoosa Friday night. That game will tip-off at 7pm.

