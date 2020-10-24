Golden Eagles Balance Run Pass game in 44-6 Victory over Westfield

The Mauston Golden Eagle football team cruised to a 44-6 victory over the Westfield Pioneers Friday night. Mauston got 3 more rushing touchdowns from Kraig Armstrong while Spencer Lehman threw 3 touchdown passes. He threw 2 to Jack Luehman and one to Adon Saylor. Defensively Carver Goodman had an interception and Dalton Hoehn had a fumble recovery for the Golden Eagles. Mauston is now 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in South Central Conference action. Mauston is scheduled to travel to Adams-Friendship next Friday.

