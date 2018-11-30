Golden Eagle Grapplers Stash Away Opening Season Dual Win

Brookwood led Mauston 24-21 with just two matches remaining, in stepped Mauston’s Josiah Ziebell to square off against Brookwoods James Gjelfe. Ziebell wore down Gjefle for a 2-0 victory to tie the dual at 24 all. Brookwood had to forfeit at 170 giving the Golden Eagles and opening season 30-24 victory. It was a dual marred by forfeits from each team but Mauston got big wins from Ziebell, Dom Meurett, and Dakota Barrix to help start them 1-0 on the season. Mauston will take part in the Royall Tournament beginning this Saturday morning.

Source: WRJC.com





