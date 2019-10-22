Golden Eagle Boys Soccer Dominates Black River Falls/Melrose Mindoro in Post Season Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles Soccer team is advancing in the post season after crushing Black River Falls/Melrose Mindoro 7-0 Thursday night. Roman Martinez opening the scoring pushing a penalty kick past the goalie to give Mauston a 1-0 lead, Martinez didn’t waste much time scoring another goal just minutes later to give Mauston a 2-0 lead at halftime. Mauston scored 5 goals in the 2nd half as Martinez completed a hat trick scoring his 3rd goal of the game. Ethan Franek, Adam Klein, Vincent Bellock, and Zach Lund also added goals for the Golden Eagles. Mauston will travel to Badger High School in Lake Geneva Thursday night to take on #2 seed Delevan/Darien in a Regional Semi-Final matchup.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.