Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
Think you’re a sure bet to win an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Marquette poll shows toss-up races between Tim Michels and Tony Evers for governor, Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM
The Marquette poll shows Sen. Ron Johnson with a shrinking 2-point lead over Mandela Barnes, Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels in a dead heat.
Car was going 116 mph before fatal hit-and-run crash, Green Bay police say; 15-year-old...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM
Criminal complaint says girl told Green Bay police she was going about 55 mph at time of crash
Schools have had AEDs and EpiPens for years. Now, they have another tool, this one to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM
As the opioid epidemic worsens across the nation, Brown County isn't immune and neither are its schools.
Rhinelander Hodags win landslide victory in poll for 'Best High School Mascot in America'
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM
The Rhinelander Hodags went head-to-head with 12 other high school mascots across the U.S. and won 63% of the vote after polls closed Tuesday.
Republican National Committee sues Green Bay over access to observing the entire early...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM
The lawsuit accuses Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys of preventing observers from witnessing aspects of the early voting process at city hall.
'All gas, no brakes': In Wisconsin Senate race, students key to final push for votes
by USA TODAY on November 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM
Students are central to the final push in Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' closely-watched race against Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.
Where Wisconsin governor candidates Tony Evers, Tim Michels stand on funding for K-12...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 2:01 PM
Gov. Tony Evers is proposing $2 billion more money for public schools and challenger Tim Michels advocates expanded access to private schools.
When it comes to blood quantum, celebrated Oneida doctor wouldn't actually be Oneida....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM
The story of Dr. Lillie Rosa Minoka-Hill illustrates one of the issues of using blood ancestry to determine tribal membership.
'It's about who we are, my heritage, my culture': Indigenous tribes in Wisconsin grapple...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 11:26 AM
"Blood quantum" is a U.S. colonial notion to identify whether someone is Indigenous and to which tribal band they belong. Its use is controversial.
