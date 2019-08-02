GoFundMe page set up for family of boy killed in Dane Co. farm accident

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department has set up a GoFundMe page for the family of a boy killed in a farm accident. Eight-year-old Jefferson Rodriguez was killed one week ago when he was run over by a skid steer loader being operated by his father on a Town of Dane farm north of Madison. Both […]

