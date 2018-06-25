GoFundMe account established for race car driver’s family

The World of Outlaws sprint car series has established a GoFundMe campaign, to support the family of one of its drivers who was killed at a Wisconsin track over the weekend. Forty-one year-old Jason Johnson died following a Saturday night crash at Beaver Dam Raceway. For those asking how you can help Jason’s family through […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.