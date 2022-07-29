Godlewski out of Senate race, endorses Barnes

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is ending her U.S. Senate campaign and endorsing Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. At a Friday press conference with Godlewski in Fitchberg, Barnes said the Democratic primary has made him a better candidate. “You know nothing about this was easy for anybody who got in the race and I do think that […] Source: WRN.com







