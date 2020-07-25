Goats on roof keep trademark at Al Johnson's, Neenah couple's 800-mile challenge raises $30K for ALS and PSP: Stories you loved
As always, we’ve rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Wisconsin reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 953 new confirmed cases
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 25, 2020 at 7:18 PM
Overall, 891 people in Wisconsin have died due to COVID-19, or around 2% of all those who have tested positive.
Farms Sought for Top Milk Quality Dairy Herd Awards
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The National Mastitis Council is now taking nominations for its annual National Dairy Quality Award.
New Wisconsin Ag Youth Council Being Formed
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Wisconsin's agriculture secretary announced the creation of the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
Wisconsin Still Tops Nation in Mink Pelt Output
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The fur industry in Wisconsin continues to be strong.
WFU Hires Farmer Labor Organizer
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
The Wisconsin Farmers Union has created a new position to help develop grassroots power in support of farmer-labor solidarity.
Basse: Milk Class Wars Make it Difficult to Paint Full Picture
on July 25, 2020 at 2:41 AM
Are things looking up for the dairy industry going into the second half of 2020? The answer is 'it depends,' according to Dan Basse of AgResource Company in Chicago.
Friday COVID-19 numbers include 1,018 positive tests
by WRN Contributor on July 24, 2020 at 11:02 PM
Wisconsin had more than 1,000 confirmed new COVID-19 cases for a third time this week on Friday. More than than 17,000 tests processed in the prior 24 hours included 1,018 positive results. It was the highest number of test results reported in a […]
31 things to know: Green Bay Packers history and standout games vs. every NFL team
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2020 at 10:39 PM
After 100 years of football, Packers fans have plenty of memories. Here's a team-by-team look at that history and some standout games.
