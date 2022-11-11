Glenn Youngkin – Youngkin overstates his 2021 vote from Virginia cities
In his election as governor, “We won cities that no Republican had ever won.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin's unusual split election was driven by some very familiar trends
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 4:58 AM
Subject to final official results, this appears to be the closest pair of Senate and gubernatorial races on the same ballot in Wisconsin history.
Green Bay City Council asks department heads to reduce 2023 budget increase by $1 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 4:39 AM
The Council is scheduled to meet again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall to adopt the budget, which has to be provided to Brown County next week.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos signals he will seek to modify state abortion ban, calls for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2022 at 1:08 AM
Vos also said he might seek compromise with Gov. Tony Evers on issues such as public school funding and expansion of private vouchers.
Jordan Leavy-Carter charged in shooting death of Green Bay 5-year-old at east-side...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2022 at 12:06 AM
Leavy-Carter fled the scene of the Oct. 17 shooting at an Amy Street apartment; police later arrested him in Beloit.
Fisher, LaVern Age 84 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM
Food from the heart: These young East High chefs prepare 25 meals for families in need
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 9:08 PM
The meals will be distributed through the school's Eats for East meal program which supports food insecure families.
Majority of Oconto County voters wanted Republicans to lead
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 8:01 PM
The Nov. 8 election results indicate that Oconto County voters chose the Republican candidates in every case.
Bezemek, Frank R. Age 88 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM
Kewaunee gets ready to kick off the holiday season with Christkindlmarkt, parade, county...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM
The two-day, German-style Christkindlmarkt will have about 30 artisan and craft vendors, with the Holiday Parade taking place on its first day.
